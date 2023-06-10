Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $272.78 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,136,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 107,377 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $272,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,742,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 22.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,125,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,755,642,000 after buying an additional 2,932,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $326.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.94. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.74.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

