Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $39.71 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

