Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 43,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.80. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Articles

