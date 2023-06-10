BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of BayCom worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 715.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 499.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 7,279.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $17.47 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $216.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.68.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded by George J. Guarini, Lloyd W.

