Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,508 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.2 %

BBY opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,617 shares of company stock worth $6,189,818 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

