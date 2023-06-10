Beta Wealth Group Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 293.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.