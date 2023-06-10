BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,031 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,792 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $9,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

