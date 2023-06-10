Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

