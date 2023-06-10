Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BR opened at $153.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.