California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Stock Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of California BanCorp worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petiole USA ltd boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 168,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

California BanCorp Price Performance

CALB opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.01. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 23.39%.

California BanCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, treasury and cash management services, foreign exchange services, commercial and industrial loans, asset-based loans, loans to dental and veterinary professionals, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction and development loans, online banking, and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.