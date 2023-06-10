California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Holdings Trimmed by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,403 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRC. Citigroup decreased their price target on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

