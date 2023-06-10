Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.13.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

