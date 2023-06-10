Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Gap Down to $45.60

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.60, but opened at $44.10. Carrier Global shares last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 520,726 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.
Carrier Global Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Insider Activity at Carrier Global
In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,894,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
