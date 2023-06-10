Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

