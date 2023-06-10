Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 372.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 313.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.