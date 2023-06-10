CenterBook Partners LP Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $123.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

