Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $86,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.31.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.42. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

