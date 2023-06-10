Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,666 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.31.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

