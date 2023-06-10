Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 551,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.3 %

CHS stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Chico's FAS



Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

