Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

CIVB opened at $16.56 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $261.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $104,495. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

