Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,008,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 65,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 109,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,659,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,018 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 154,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 32,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 293.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.