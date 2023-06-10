Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.84

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.84 and last traded at $156.24, with a volume of 19006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.08.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.22.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.85. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,256.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,966 shares of company stock worth $4,225,977. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
