Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.84

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.84 and last traded at $156.24, with a volume of 19006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.85. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,256.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,966 shares of company stock worth $4,225,977. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

