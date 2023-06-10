CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,124 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $38,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in CNX Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 164,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 412,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 317,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CNX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.78 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Featured Stories

