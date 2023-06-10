Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.17. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $94.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $126,442.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $126,442.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,798 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

