CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,906,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.03 and its 200 day moving average is $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 31.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

