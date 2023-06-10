Credit Suisse AG Acquires 10,129 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.5 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
