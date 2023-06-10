Credit Suisse AG Acquires 27,654 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,105 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOH. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,698,000 after buying an additional 173,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after buying an additional 91,791 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after buying an additional 90,523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 75,713 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BOH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

