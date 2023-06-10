Credit Suisse AG Acquires 32,827 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,827 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $14,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $148.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day moving average is $137.25. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.