Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,268,000 after buying an additional 1,223,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,436,000 after buying an additional 810,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

