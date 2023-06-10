Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,077,697 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 774.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,697 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $364.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.72.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 19,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $130,361.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,913,130 shares in the company, valued at $26,178,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 19,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $130,361.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,913,130 shares in the company, valued at $26,178,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $97,597.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,032,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,986,355.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 453,746 shares of company stock worth $3,698,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

