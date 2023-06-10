Credit Suisse AG Buys 13,791 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 and have sold 98,343 shares valued at $21,267,844. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.18 and its 200-day moving average is $199.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

