Credit Suisse AG Buys 22,324 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,324 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after buying an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

