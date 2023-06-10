Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,610 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after acquiring an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,927,000 after buying an additional 555,773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,095,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,884,000 after buying an additional 535,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 366.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after buying an additional 429,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $32,175,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $115.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

