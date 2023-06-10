Credit Suisse AG Buys 46,850 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Comerica were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after purchasing an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,120,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comerica by 12.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,008,000 after purchasing an additional 267,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.97.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

