Credit Suisse AG Buys 91,693 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,693 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

