Credit Suisse AG Buys 927 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

