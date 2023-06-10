Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Five Below by 3,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 51.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $185.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.57. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.