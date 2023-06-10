Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,984 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 119,846 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.01 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

