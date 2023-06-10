Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 2.3 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Shares of FMX stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.0138 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Stories

