Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $140,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $31,514,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $24,739,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,086,000 after purchasing an additional 174,682 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RNR opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

