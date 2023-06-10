Credit Suisse AG Has $12.46 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Tetra Tech by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,185,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $157.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.25.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

