Credit Suisse AG Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 641,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Radware were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,044,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,883,000 after purchasing an additional 151,719 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Radware by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,840,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after purchasing an additional 408,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Radware by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Radware by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,635,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,298,000 after acquiring an additional 845,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Radware by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,572,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 62,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RDWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

