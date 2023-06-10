Credit Suisse AG Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,748 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,601,000 after purchasing an additional 464,072 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 689,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $124.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

