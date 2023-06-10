Credit Suisse AG Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,259 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $139.86.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

