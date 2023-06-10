Credit Suisse AG Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,918 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Twilio were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $63.89 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,638. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.