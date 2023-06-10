Credit Suisse AG Has $13.36 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $134,246,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $56,762,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,321,000 after purchasing an additional 383,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,080,000 after purchasing an additional 289,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.53 and a 200-day moving average of $123.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

