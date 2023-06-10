Credit Suisse AG Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO opened at $98.36 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

