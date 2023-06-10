Credit Suisse AG Has $13.78 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,821,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,911 shares of company stock valued at $842,490 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $106.94 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.