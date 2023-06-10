Credit Suisse AG Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,714,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

