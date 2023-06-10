Credit Suisse AG Has $14.34 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WestRock were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

